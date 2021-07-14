South Glens Falls man arrested for alleged involvement in multiple larcenies

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police in Queensbury Wednesday arrested Robert Felice Jr. of South Glens Falls for his alleged involvement in multiple larcenies.

State Police say they responded to a report of a shoplifter at Tractor Supply in Queensbury late Tuesday afternoon. When a Trooper arrived, an employee of the store told Troopers how they witnessed a man throw a backpack containing over $90.00 of goods over a fence on the property. The man, who was later identified as Felice, had passed all points of sale. The employee retrieved the bag before Felice, who left the property before police arrived.

The Trooper reportedly followed Felice’s last known direction of travel and checked the closest store that sold goods similar to Tractor Supply, the Home Depot. Upon pulling into the parking lot, police say they found Felice pushing a dolly of stolen merchandise from Home Depot to his car. The value of the merchandise was said to be valued at over $400.00.

Felice was charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 5 th degree (D felony)

degree (D felony) Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7 th degree (A misdemeanor)

degree (A misdemeanor) Three counts of Petit Larceny (A misdemeanor).

Felice was taken into custody. While searching Felice, the Trooper reportedly found a tag for the backpack he had used to store the goods stolen from Tractor Supply. The backpack was found to be stolen from Walmart, and police say Felice also had a glass pipe containing crack cocaine residue and less than a gram of crack cocaine in his car.

Felice was processed at SP Queensbury and issued an appearance ticket for Queensbury Town Court at a later date.