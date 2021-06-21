South Glens Falls man arrested, accused of leading Troopers on chase

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police Thursday arrested Faya Toure, 19, of South Glens Falls for allegedly leading Troopers on a chase.

Police say on June 1, Troopers tried to stop Toure after he was seen driving a dirt bike without any license plates on State Route 9 in Queensbury. Toure reportedly refused to pull over and a vehicle pursuit began, but was called off a short time later.

Troopers found Toure on June 17, as he was dropping off the dirt bike at a storage facility in Moreau where Toure fled on foot and was found a short time later by assisting patrols, according to police.

Police charged Toure with the following:

Reckless Driving (misdemeanor)

Fleeing an Officer in a Motor Vehicle 3 rd degree (A misdemeanor)

degree (A misdemeanor) Reckless Endangerment 2 nd degree (A misdemeanor)

degree (A misdemeanor) Obstruction of Governmental Administration 2 nd degree (A misdemeanor)

degree (A misdemeanor) Resisting Arrest (A misdemeanor)

Toure was issued an appearance ticket for Moreau Town Court at later date. Toure was then taken to Warren County Jail to await centralized arraignment on the charges related to the vehicle pursuit on June 1.