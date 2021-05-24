South Glens Falls man accused of choking victim

Posted: / Updated:
Stephen Frank mug

Stephen Frank is accused of strangling a victim in front of two children then driving drunk.

MOREAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that they arrested Stephen Frank, 44, of South Glens Falls on Sunday following a domestic incident. Frank is now facing multiple charges. It happened on Maplewood Parkway in the Town of Moreau.

Deputies say that Frank choked a victim with the intent of causing them injury. They say this happened in front of two children.

Deputies were at Frank’s home when they say he arrived home, driving drunk.

Charges:

  • Strangulation in the Second Degree (Felony)
  • Two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Misdemeanor)
  • Driving While Intoxicated
  • Operating a Motor Vehicle with a BAC of .08% or Greater

Frank was arraigned in Edinburg Town Court and was released on his own recognizance pending further action in the Moreau Town Court.

