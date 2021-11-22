South Glens Falls High School and Middle Schools going remote Monday and Tuesday

SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – South Glens Falls High School and Middle Schools will be going remote this Monday, November 22, and Tuesday, November 23. The reason for this move is because multiple staff members are in quarantine and not enough substitutes can replace them.

The South Glens Falls School District is asking students to shift to their pivot plans and connect via google to meet and continue instruction.

This change is only for middle and high schools. Elementary school students will continue with in-class instruction.