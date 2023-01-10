SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The South Glens Falls Fire Company recognizes January can be a long cold start to the year. The department is hosting a breakfast to gather the community and generate a warm experience.

The breakfast will take place on January 29 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Adults 13 and over will be $12, children ages 3-12 are $6 and kids ages 2 and under are free. The breakfast is all you can eat featuring,

  • Pancakes
  • French Toast
  • Scrambled Eggs
  • Bacon
  • Sausage
  • Biscuits and sausage gravy
  • Corned beef hash
  • Home fries
  • Coffee and juice

The South Glens Falls Fire Company is located RT-197/ Reynolds Road in Fort Edward.