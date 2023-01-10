SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The South Glens Falls Fire Company recognizes January can be a long cold start to the year. The department is hosting a breakfast to gather the community and generate a warm experience.
The breakfast will take place on January 29 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Adults 13 and over will be $12, children ages 3-12 are $6 and kids ages 2 and under are free. The breakfast is all you can eat featuring,
- Pancakes
- French Toast
- Scrambled Eggs
- Bacon
- Sausage
- Biscuits and sausage gravy
- Corned beef hash
- Home fries
- Coffee and juice
The South Glens Falls Fire Company is located RT-197/ Reynolds Road in Fort Edward.