SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The South Glens Falls Fire Company recognizes January can be a long cold start to the year. The department is hosting a breakfast to gather the community and generate a warm experience.

The breakfast will take place on January 29 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Adults 13 and over will be $12, children ages 3-12 are $6 and kids ages 2 and under are free. The breakfast is all you can eat featuring,

Pancakes

French Toast

Scrambled Eggs

Bacon

Sausage

Biscuits and sausage gravy

Corned beef hash

Home fries

Coffee and juice

The South Glens Falls Fire Company is located RT-197/ Reynolds Road in Fort Edward.