South Glens Falls and Fort Edward holding meeting about School District merger

SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, September 22, South Glens Falls and Fort Edward’s will be having an informational meeting about a possible school district merger.

South Glens Falls and Fort Edward already have a planned process on how the merger will go through. This meeting is so people can ask questions and learn more about the merger study report.

How the merger would go through:

On October 6, the school districts boards will decide with they want to go through with the merger and have a comunity vote If the board votes to continue this merger, then on November 17 residents in both school districts will vote on a nonbinding merger proposal. If approved by both communities, then the commissioner will call a special meeting on February 9, 2022, so residents of both districts can vote on a merger referendum. If the referendum passes, then from Febuary to June 2022, the new merged district will be getting organized. Finally on July 1, the Fort Edward school will be annexed into the South Glens Falls School District

The process can stop during any of these steps if:

Either board does not wish to go forward

A majority of voters in any districts votes ‘no’ on any vote

According to study done by Castallo & Silky LLC:

The merged district will have $6 million in Building aid and $45.6 million in state aid over the next 15 years.

All elementry schools will stay the same and students will start attending SGF in the 6th grade.

Enrollment in both districts have declined and is expected to continue to decline over the next few years

Differences in staff salaries would be minimal

More extracurricular activities will be availaible for students

The meeting will be on Wednesday, September 22 at 6:30 p.m. It will be a virtual meeting and you can view it and submit questions by going to their website.