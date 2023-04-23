ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The South End Grocery has been up and running for a few months. What used to be a McDonald’s on South Pearl Street, is now a fully-functioning, charity-controlled grocery store with fresh produce and prepared foods. The store continues to expand its offerings, most recently receiving its permit to accept EBT and food stamps.

Travon Jackson, President of Blue Light Development Group and Lead Sponsor of South End Grocery credited Congressman Paul Tonko’s team for helping him obtain the permit amid a lengthy application process.

