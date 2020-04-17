South End Children’s Cafe to hold a food drive

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The South End Children’s Cafe says they are in need of food donations to continue helping to feed 400 children and families. They will be holding a food drive to replenish their food supply.
The cafe says they have been able to serve almost 10,000 over five weeks with help from the community.
“The message that we’re all in this together is experienced every day at the Children’s Café,” says Founder and Director, Tracie Killar. “We are so grateful to everyone who has, and continues to, donate to the program so that we can stay open during this pandemic and feed children.”
Donations can be dropped off at the South End Children’s Café, 25 Warren Street Albany 12202 on Monday, from 5-6 p.m. For more information contact Tracie Killar at 518-275-8890.
Donations needed:
Taco kits
Small sour cream
Small bags of shredded cheddar
Microwaveable rice or rice in the bag
Hamburger patties
Hamburger rolls
Loaves of bread
Canned corn (not creamed please)
Fresh fruits and fresh vegetables
Any kind of chicken (fresh or frozen)
Eggs
Butter
Gift cards to any grocery store
