South End Children’s Cafe holding emergency food drive

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The South End Children’s Cafe says they are in need of donations in order to continue providing food for more than 500 children and adults.

In response to this need, they are holding an emergency food drive that will be held Saturday, May 16 from 2-4:00 p.m. at 25 Warren Street, Albany, NY 12202.

The cafe opened in 2015 to help provide food for area children struggling with food insecurity.

Items needed

Cereal

Bread

Turkey lunch meat

Sliced cheese

Fresh fruits and vegetables

Eggs

Tuna

2-pound packages of ground beef

2-pound packages of chicken

Beef or turkey hot dogs

Hot dog rolls

Canned fruits and vegetables

Rice

Butter

Quarts of milk

Cleaning products

Personal care items

Contact Tracie Killar for more information at 518.275.8890 or tracie@southendchildrenscafe.com.

