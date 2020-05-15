ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The South End Children’s Cafe says they are in need of donations in order to continue providing food for more than 500 children and adults.
In response to this need, they are holding an emergency food drive that will be held Saturday, May 16 from 2-4:00 p.m. at 25 Warren Street, Albany, NY 12202.
The cafe opened in 2015 to help provide food for area children struggling with food insecurity.
Items needed
- Cereal
- Bread
- Turkey lunch meat
- Sliced cheese
- Fresh fruits and vegetables
- Eggs
- Tuna
- 2-pound packages of ground beef
- 2-pound packages of chicken
- Beef or turkey hot dogs
- Hot dog rolls
- Canned fruits and vegetables
- Rice
- Butter
- Quarts of milk
- Cleaning products
- Personal care items
Contact Tracie Killar for more information at 518.275.8890 or tracie@southendchildrenscafe.com.
LATEST STORIES
- Ready to get back to work? Your pets may not be. Cornell professor has tips on preparing pets for post-quarantine life
- South End Children’s Cafe holding emergency food drive
- CAUGHT ON CAMERA: dresser falls on three-year-old
- 6.5-magnitude earthquake in western Nevada felt in Bakersfield, surrounding region
- FDA probes accuracy issue with Abbott’s rapid virus test