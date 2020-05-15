Video Updates from Officials

South End Children’s Cafe holding emergency food drive

by: Sarah Darmanjian

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The South End Children’s Cafe says they are in need of donations in order to continue providing food for more than 500 children and adults.

In response to this need, they are holding an emergency food drive that will be held Saturday, May 16 from 2-4:00 p.m. at 25 Warren Street, Albany, NY 12202. 

The cafe opened in 2015 to help provide food for area children struggling with food insecurity.

Items needed

  • Cereal
  • Bread
  • Turkey lunch meat  
  • Sliced cheese
  • Fresh fruits and vegetables
  • Eggs
  • Tuna
  • 2-pound packages of ground beef
  • 2-pound packages of chicken
  • Beef or turkey hot dogs
  • Hot dog rolls
  • Canned fruits and vegetables
  • Rice 
  • Butter
  • Quarts of milk
  • Cleaning products 
  • Personal care items 

Contact Tracie Killar for more information at 518.275.8890 or tracie@southendchildrenscafe.com. 

