South Colonie Toys for Tots campaign kicks off

SOUTH COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — South Colonie Central School District began its 2020 “Stuff the Bus” Toys for Tots Campaign making this the district’s 14th consecutive year participating in the program. A number of toy collection events will be hosted by the district in order to help make sure kids in the community receive gifts for the holiday season.

The South Colonie Transportation Department will organize toy pick-ups between now and Dec. 7 at the following dates and locations:

Monday, Nov. 30 at Shaker Road Elementary from 9:30 to 9:45 a.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 1 at Lisha Kill Middle School from 9:30 to 10:00 a.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 2 at Sand Creek Middle School from 9:30 to 10 a.m.

Thursday, Dec. 3 at Roessleville Elementary from 9:30 to 9:45 a.m.

Friday, Dec. 4 at Forest Park Elementary from 9:30 to 9:45 a.m.

Monday, Dec. 7 at Veeder Elementary from 9:30 to 9:45 a.m.

The collection drives give South Colonie families the opportunity to donate new, unwrapped toys for distribution to kids in need. South Colonie families who are interested in participating should send their child to school with the toy or make arrangements to drop off the toy before the scheduled collection date. Community residents are also invited to participate by bringing a new, unwrapped toy to any of the participating locations, to the Village of Colonie Recreation Center or to the South Colonie District Office. However, due to COVID-19 protocols, people dropping off toys must wear face coverings and follow social distancing protocols.

Saddlewood stars help members of the U.S. Marines Corp Reserves ‘Stuff the Bus’ during the Toys for Tots event at Saddlewood Elementary on Tuesday, Nov. 24.

Saddlewood Elementary students pose for a photo during the ‘Stuff the Bus’ Toys for Tots kick-off event at Saddlewood Elementary on Tuesday, Nov. 24.

“We are proud to partner once again with the U.S. Marines Corps and the Village of Colonie to continue this holiday tradition to support families in our community,” said Superintendent of Schools Dr. David Perry. “The pandemic has certainly placed a financial burden for many and we are thankful to be able to contribute to children in our community by working with our partners to facilitate these drives. Not only will it give children in our schools the opportunity to model the importance of expressing empathy for others, but South Colonie families will also be able to benefit from the program.”

The Capital Region Toys for Tots program reportedly has a shortage of toys for kids age 0-3, and 11-17. For additional information about the Toys for Tots program or to make a donation, click here.