South Colonie School District to kick-off Toys for Tots ‘Stuff the Bus’ Campaign

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – South Colonie Central School District (SCCSC) will team up with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve and the Village of Colonie to ensure children in the community receive gifts during the holiday season. For the 14th consecutive year, the district will facilitate multiple toy-drives in order to ‘Stuff the Bus’ with toys to benefit families in the Capital Region.

SCCSC will kick-off this year’s campaign at Saddlewood Elementary on November 24 at 10 a.m. and the South Colonie Transportation Department will facilitate toy pick-ups at the following dates and locations:

  • Wednesday, December 2 at Shaker Road 9:30 to 9:45 a.m.
  • Wednesday, December 2 at Sand Creek 10 to 10:15 a.m.
  • Friday, December 4 at Roessleville 9:30 to 9:45 a.m.
  • Friday, December 4 at Forest Park 10 to 10:15 a.m.
  • Monday, December 7 at Veeder 9:30 to 9:45 a.m.
  • Monday, December 7 at Lisha Kill 10 to 10:15 a.m.

