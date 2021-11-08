South Colonie CSD announces ‘Stuff the Bus’ Toys for Tots Campaign

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — South Colonie Central School District has announced its 2021 “Stuff the Bus” Toys for Tots campaign. The district will host toy collection drives at several South Colonie locations.

The school district will kick off the campaign at Saddlewood Elementary on November 29 at 9:45 a.m.

“Many families in our community face a financial burden each year when planning for the holidays,” said Superintendent of Schools Dr. David Perry. “We are thankful to be able to provide some support and contribute to the children in our community by working with our partners to facilitate these drives.”

The South Colonie Transportation Department will facilitate toy pick-ups:

November 30 at Shaker Road Elementary from 9:30 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.

December 1 at Veeder Elementary from 9:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m

December 2 at Sand Creek Elementary from 9:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

December 3 at Roessleville Elementary from 9:30 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.

December 6 at Lisha Kill Middle School from 9:30 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.

December 7 at Forest Park Elementary from 9:30 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.

South Colonie families can donate new, unwrapped toys for children in need. Those interested in participating should send their child to school with the toy or make arrangements to drop off the toy prior to the scheduled collection date.

Residents of the community are also invited to participate by bringing a new, unwrapped toy to any of the participating locations or to the South Colonie district office. Due to COVID, those dropping off toys must wear face coverings and follow social distancing protocols. Toys will be left at the front desk.

A toy drive will also be held at the Village Recreation Center in Colonie. Families can drop unwrapped toys there on December 9.

The campaign is in partnership with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve and the Village of Colonie. More information about the Toys for Tots program can be found on their website.