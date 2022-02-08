South Carolina man arrested for assault after mask-wearing dispute

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – When a South Carolina man entered the Malden Service Area on I-87 without wearing a mask Sunday, another patron allegedly started a verbal argument. Shortly after, New York State Police received reports of a physical altercation at the location. Officers responded just before 4 p.m. Sunday and found the patron had sustained cuts to his face and damage to his eyeglasses and watch.

After a brief investigation, it was determined that Angel Carrera Gomez, 28, of Spartanburg, South Carolina had punched the victim in the face, which made him fall to the ground and hit his head. Carrera Gomez was arrested, transported, and processed at State Police Kingston where he was charged with 3rd degree assault and 4th degree criminal mischief. Both charges are misdemeanors.

He was issued appearance tickets and is scheduled to return to the Town of Saugerties Court on February 23 at 5:00 p.m.