Some Whitehall students coming back to high school, though instruction staying remote

The Whitehall CSD continues to clean-up after a strong storm caused damage to the Elementary and High Schools.

WHITEHALL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Some Whitehall High School students are once again walking through the building doors for the first time in months, after flooding in August. But even though they’re in the building, those students are still learning remotely for now.

Whitehall Superintendent Patrick Dee said Wednesday that four rooms previously used as office space for school staff have been converted into classrooms for Whitehall high school students without stable internet access elsewhere. The high school has worked entirely remotely through the school year so far, as the district repairs up to $16 million in septic overflow damage.

While the classes stay virtual, the work has gone ahead. Dee said that the plan is to get the school’s Jr. High wing open again by March 1.

The summer flood damage included a torn-up floor in the school gymnasium; exposed asbestos in classrooms; and mold formed in walls, some just constructed as part of a renovation process that had just started.

Since the flooding, Whitehall has tangled with issues with their insurer, New York Schools Insuring Reciprocal. The insurer classified the damage to the school as flood damage rather than septic damage, and only paid the district $1.8 million.

In November, the school district hired the law firm Weisbrod, Mettris & Copley to represent them in a legal case against the insurer.

Dee did not have an update on those proceedings as of Thursday.