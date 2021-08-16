Some WellNow Urgent Cares will temporarily serve COVID PCR testing centers for asymptomatic patients

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Monday, August 16, WellNow Urgent Care centers in Latham, North Greenbush, and Rotterdam will temporarily serve as dedicated COVID PCR testing centers for asymptomatic patients.

All testing centers will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Appointments are strongly encouraged and can be scheduled online, but walk-ins will also be accepted.

Locations:

  • Latham: 800 New Loudon Rd, Latham, NY 12110
  • North Greenbush: 24 North Greenbush Road, Troy, NY
  • Rotterdam: 1708 Altamont Ave, Schenectady, NY 12303

“We’re proud to support the needs of our patients, staff and communities by providing greater access to COVID PCR testing,” said John Radford, M.D., President at WellNow Urgent Care. “Through some of the most difficult periods of the pandemic, our team has continued to adapt to ensure we are delivering the highest quality care, whether that’s meant expanding same and next-day PCR testing to all of our New York locations, adjusting our hours, or growing our Virtual Care platform to see more patients virtually.”

COVID PCR testing is available at all WellNow locations, but asymptomatic patients are strongly encouraged to visit one of WellNow’s dedicated testing sites. Asymptomatic patients include individuals who may have been exposed to COVID but are not currently exhibiting common symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, or loss of taste or smell.

