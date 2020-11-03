Some voting locations experiencing technical difficulties as polls open, issues slowly being resolved

UPDATE* Voting officials say the issues were resolved between 6:45-7 a.m. Operations are now said to be running smoothly and the first person in line was able to cast a vote.
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It was reported the First Presbyterian Church in Albany is having technical issues with their voting machines.
Polls opened at 6 a.m. and the first person in line reportedly hasn’t voted yet and voters are said to be getting frustrated.
News10’s Ben Ryan spoke with a poll worker who said they are working on the issue and the entire system had to be rebooted but should be up momentarily.
