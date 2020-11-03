Some voting locations experiencing technical difficulties as polls open, issues slowly being resolved

In this Sept. 8, 2020 photo, voting booths are kept socially distant at the Chesterfield, N.H. polling site. A majority of President Donald Trump’s supporters plan to cast their ballot on Election Day, while about half of Joe Biden’s backers plan to vote by mail. That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research that finds 54% of voters say they will vote before polls open on Nov. 3. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

UPDATE* Voting officials say the issues were resolved between 6:45-7 a.m. Operations are now said to be running smoothly and the first person in line was able to cast a vote.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It was reported the First Presbyterian Church in Albany is having technical issues with their voting machines.

Polls opened at 6 a.m. and the first person in line reportedly hasn’t voted yet and voters are said to be getting frustrated.

News10’s Ben Ryan spoke with a poll worker who said they are working on the issue and the entire system had to be rebooted but should be up momentarily.

