Some Upstate NY regions meet criteria to begin re-opening Friday

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) -New York’s ‘On Pause’ order expires on Friday. But, in order for regions in the state to begin their phased re-openings they must meet a certain set of criteria. Some regions like the Finger Lakes, Mohwak Valley, and the Southern Tier have met their metrics. Other regions across the state still have some work to do.

“This has always been about data and science for us and you can look at each individual region and you will know where each region is in the state,” said Governor Cuomo.

There are seven metrics that regions must meet before they can begin to re-open.Those include a 14-day decline in COVID hospitalizations and deaths. New hospitalizations must be less than 2 per 100,000 residents. Plus hospital beds and ICU beds must have at least 30 percent of their capacity open. Regions must also have enough testing and contact tracers.

“Some regions are ready to go today. They just need to get some logistical pieces in order by the end of the week,” the Governor said.

The first phase of reopening is construction and manufacturing. That’s followed by retail, professional services and administrative support. The third phase includes restaurant and hotel accommodations. The last is arts, entertainment and education.

“We start with businesses that are the more essential and pose a lower risk,” the Governor said. Businesses will also have to take precautions while re-opening like having strict cleaning standards and making sure workers can maintain a social distance.

Also, statewide on Friday landscaping and gardening businesses may open. “Low-risk’ activities like tennis and drive-in movie theaters will also be permitted.