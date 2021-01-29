Some say ‘pandemic exacerbated the problems’ in health care system

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Following the New York State Attorney General’s report on the state’s response to the pandemic in nursing homes, administrators and families of patients say long-standing problems in the health care system were exacerbated during the pandemic.

“When you have reports like [the NY Attorney General’s] report come out. It seems like the support hasn’t been there,” said Wells Nursing Home Administrator Neal Van Slyke.

Van Slyke said it feels like the state left the nursing home to fend for itself.

“Sometimes it does feel like that. As much as the health department has been there in terms of reaching out to them for some guidance, sometimes it does feel like we’re on our own,” Van Slyke said.

During the pandemic, the not-for-profit nursing home only had one possible COVID-related death and a small outbreak at the facility. Van Slyke claimed the state has not invested adequately enough into the health care system.

“COVID sort of exacerbated the problems in not only nursing homes, but health care,” Van Slyke said.

Tammy Nunez, who has a father that spent time in Barnwell Nursing Home during the beginning of the pandemic, said everyone has some responsibility.

“I would start with Governor Cuomo and work my way down,” Nunez said.

Due to lack of communication, Nunez said the facility almost moved her father out of the nursing home, without her knowledge, to Long Island during the height of the pandemic.

“I said, ‘Look I just spoke to his social worker on Friday and we were working on a plan for him to go home,'” Nunez said.

The facility was cited $22,000 in fines after the New York Department of Health cited Barnwell for health and safety violations.

“If they paid their staff better, they would have better staff, better quality staff, and their patients would be better taken care of,” Nunez said.

Nunez also echoed Van Slyke’s call for more nursing home funding.

“All nursing homes are running into the same issue and we’re sort of all in this together,” Van Slyke said.