Some parts of New York are ready to reopen, Governor outlines reopening plan

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WIVB) — At the end of this week, a number of New York businesses could be reopening their doors again.

On Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo delivered his daily coronavirus briefing from the Rochester Regional Health Riedman Campus Training Center in Irondequoit.

It’s fair to say New York is “on the other side of the mountain,” as Cuomo put it. The numbers of deaths and new hospitalizations are looking somewhat like they did back in March.

On Sunday, 161 people died as a result of COVID-19. 49 of those people were in nursing homes.

Also, there were 488 new hospitalizations. The statewide total of hospitalizations, which continues to drop, is just over 7,200.

Reopening will be regional, as New York is not a homogeneous state. In general, downstate New York has been impacted by the virus harder than upstate, but the state has been assembling an “army” of tracers to learn more about the virus and see where it’s been.

Frequent testing and temperature checks are also part of the state’s plans for reopening and fighting the spread of the virus.

Here are the requirements for reopening: Image courtesy of Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Twitter.

So far, western New York has met five of these seven requirements. As of Monday, the Finger Lakes, Southern Tier and Mohawk Valley are the only regions that have met all seven.

If these requirements are met by Friday, the expiration date of New York State On PAUSE, reopening may occur. But, not all businesses will open at once, even if their region is cleared to start.

Every couple of weeks, if numbers stay down, a new phase can begin. Here is the list of businesses that may reopen in certain phases:

As businesses reopen, Gov. Cuomo says the business environment must allow proper safety measures to be in place. Here are the precautions he presented:

Some things like tennis and attending a drive-in movie are examples of low-risk activities people can partake in once the order expires.

Once again, the Governor called for the federal government to not just provide help to “corporate America,” but give additional aid for states and local governments, too.

