Some of New York State’s highest paid employees earned more than $700K in 2019

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Last year’s state salary data revealed that a majority of N.Y.’s highest paid state employees worked in either healthcare or higher education, based on updated salary information at seethroughny.net. They were also paid well.

More than 300 employees comprise some of the state’s top earners with salaries between $300,000 and almost $800,000. They are also concentrated in a handful of healthcare and education facilities statewide.

The top three earners work at SUNY Health Science Center in Syracuse. Professor and Chief of Cardiac and Adult Cardiac Surgery, Gary R. Green, was the top earner with an annual salary of $753,842. Assistant Professor of Surgery, Aqeel Sandhu, is the second top earner with a salary of $737,313 and Vice President of Hospital Affairs, Robert Corona the third top earner with a salary of $721,810.

The combined annual salaries of the 321 employees who made more than $300,000 annually is almost $123.8 million. The vast majority of them are concentrated in the following locations: SUNY Health Science Center in Syracuse; SUNY Stony Brook in Stony Brook; SUNY Buffalo in Buffalo and Downstate Medical Center in Brooklyn.

Locally, 7 top earners are employed at UAlbany with salaries between $300,000 and $600,000. UAlbany’s president Havidan Rodriguez is the top earner at the university with an annual salary of $607,129.

Top 10 highest annual salaries