Some NY tipped workers to earn state minimum wage by the end of the year

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Beginning Jun. 30th, tipped workers in several industries in New York will be paid $11.80 an hour. According to a press release from Governor Andrew Cuomo’s office, this will affect 70,000 tipped employees.

The wage increase will be extended, but not limited, to nail salon workers, hairdressers, aestheticians, car wash workers, valet parking attendants, door-persons, dog groomers, tour guides and tow truck drivers.

The new wage rules for tipped workers will also eliminate the tip credit for employers, the press release said. The tip credit allowed businesses to pay tipped workers less than minimum wage as long as the workers were earning enough in tips to bring their wages above minimum.

On Dec. 31st the wage for workers in these industries will increase to $12.50, the current minimum wage in most of N.Y.

This does not apply to tipped food service workers. With the exception of New York City, Long Island and Westchester, tipped food service workers began earning $7.85 as of Dec. 31, 2019 and will see an increase to $8.35 at the end of 2020.