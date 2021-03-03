Some local lawmakers continue to call for Governor Cuomo resignation

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Reaction is pouring after Governor Cuomo re-appears in public to apologize and to insist he’s “not” resigning over sexual harassment allegations. As budget negotiations soon begin, some local state lawmakers on both sides of the isle are still calling for the governor to resign.

“The governor should resign as long as he’s in office there’s a dark cloud moving over the capital and we’re not going to be to able to go into budget negotiations with a person who has lost credibility,” says Assembly member Angelo Santabarbara.

The third-term democratic governor came out on Wednesday with a verbal apology during his press conference. Some lawmakers say Cuomo shouldn’t be part of the budget process.

“The efforts to rescind his emergency powers, the state budget, our economy that has been devastated by all the closures he has ordered…it’s really unclear how or if Cuomo can remain governor,” says State Senator Daphne Jordan.

On Tuesday, both senate and assembly majorities introduced new legislation that would take away the governor’s power to issue executive orders but would leave the orders in place if they deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think the legislation does what it needs to do. It turns back the extraordinary powers, it curtails the governor’s ability to act unilaterally and it adds transparency and accountability in the process,” says Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner.

Some republican lawmakers say ‘it would have been better to do nothing.’ State Senator Jim Tedisco says the bill will not rescind the governor’s emergency powers. “This is just a fake emergency power takeaway bill. Because all it does is give power to the leader of the assembly, the leader of the senate to make suggestions to say they’re disappointed in what he’s doing and it doesn’t involve 213 legislators to actually vote to stop him from doing the things we actually disagree with,” says Senator Tedisco.

The bill could be voted on as soon as this Friday.