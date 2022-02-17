BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Kathy Hochul has extended her emergency powers until mid-March. Meanwhile, positive COVID cases and hospitalizations are going down. She also issued a booster mandate for covered health care workers, with a deadline of February 21.

In Western New York, Erie County Medical Center’s deadlines for booster shots are staggered for many reasons. So far, 65% of ECMC’s workers have complied, but some “may not be eligible for 90 days after their infection with the omicron variant of COVID,” said Dr. Sam Cloud, the attending Emergency Department physician at ECMC. “There are employees who would have received monoclonal antibodies with the COVID infection and they are not to receive their booster for three months after that.”

State Health Department figures show that most other Western New York hospitals are at less than 50% boosted, as of last week, except for Kaleida Health—there, a spokesperson said that 80% of their covered employees have gotten boosters.

Figures also show statewide COVID cases are down, but hospitalizations are up, although Dr. Cloud says it is not due to COVID. “Hospitalizations for congestive heart failure, and super high blood sugar, and traumas, and things like that, started trending upwards as COVID peak started going down,” he said.

ECMC is now planning to resume elective surgery. “Because we realize that while we use the term ‘elective surgery,’ for the patients these don’t seem very elective,” Cloud added. “Nobody takes having surgery lightly and they would only do so if it is a major quality of life issue.”

The Healthcare Association of New York State wants Hochul to give the booster mandate another 90 days before enforcing it. The group contends there is just too much going on, including the pandemic, to get everyone boosted on time.