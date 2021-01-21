Some Glens Falls schools to resume in-person classes; on-campus testing to continue

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Glens Falls City School District announced this week that their middle and high school buildings were poised to reopen next Monday, Jan. 25, after going remote-only for weeks after a COVID-19 spreader party.

The district said that coronavirus testing pilot programs were tested in both buildings on Tuesday, with school nurses administering tests to a random subset of students, teachers and other staff. Of those 88 individuals, there was one positive test result.

“While not perfect, these encouraging results have helped inform our decision to allow for a return to hybrid/in-person learning for Grades 7-12 on Monday,” the district wrote online. “If new positive cases or quarantines spike, we could immediately revert to all-remote instruction. Families should prepare now for that scenario.”

Testing will resume on Thursday at Kensington and Jackson Heights elementary schools, and at Big Cross Elementary on Friday. Each of those buildings’ testing represents around 15 percent of the total population of a given building.

Further testing will commence next Monday-Wednesday at the high and middle schools, in order to sample test results of students returning from remote learning. Parents who wish to have their children tested must fill out a consent form online.

The district went all-remote in early January, after a Saratoga County party that led to several Glens Falls students testing positive for coronavirus.