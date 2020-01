(NEWS10) — A recall for those with an egg allergy.

Conagra Brands is recalling some of their “Evol Cilantro Lime Chicken Burritos” because a limited number of breakfast burritos containing egg were accidentally placed in the “cilantro lime chicken” packaging.

More than 600 pounds of the products are being recalled. They have a “best by” date of March 3, 2021.