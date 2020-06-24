Some businesses may stay closed at the start of phase 4

ALBANY, N.Y.(NEWS10) In a statement released Tuesday, County Executive Dan McCoy says, following a call with the State Budget Director, some businesses have not yet been cleared to reopen at the beginning of Phase 4.

That includes outdoor theme parks, malls, movie theaters, and gyms.

Before today’s announcement, locations like ABC Sports & Fitness were gearing up to open on the first day of phase 4 with new guidelines in place.

“The fact that I can’t have the doors open when we’ve been telling members is very disheartening and I can’t explain how defeated we feel,” said Matt Doheny, General Manager of ABC Sports & Fitness.

Outdoor and lower risk indoor activities like film production, museums, aquariums, and zoos will be authorized to move forward when phase 4 begins at 25% capacity.