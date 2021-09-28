What Solar farm approval means for Coxsackie

COXSACKIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A $50 million solar farm is coming to Coxsackie to advance New York State’s goal toward 70% renewable energy by 2030. The New York State Siting Board approved the project for Hecate Greene to build and operate the 50 megawatt solar farm.

The solar farm will produce enough electricity to power 13,000 homes annually. Hecate Greene said the project could potentially create nearly 200 manufacturing, supply and construction jobs. Economic contributions from the project could be anywhere from $4 million to $6 million.

The solar farm will result in annual payments to local landowners in association with lease agreements. The facility will be on about 800 acres of privately leased or purchased land, including 356 acres under habitat protection. The solar panels will be connected to the electric grid via infrastructure owned by the local utility.

This is the second solar farm approved for Greene County. In August, a 100 megawatt Flint Mine solar farm was approved in Coxsackie and Athens. Both projects will provide economic benefits for the region.

Through the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, New York is on course to achieve its goal of a zero-emission electricity sector by 2040, including 70 percent renewable energy generation by 2030.