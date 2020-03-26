Software company conducts pet store spending study amid COVID-19 pandemic

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — According to recent findings by Womply, a small business software company, human food is not the only thing being bought by consumers, pet store spending has reportedly gone through the roof as well.

As stay home directives are given across the state, New Yorkers are making sure their pets are well cared for. According to Womply’s findings, pet store spending in New York jumped 32 percent in revenue over last year during this time, while daily revenue last Friday reached as high as 211 percent compared to March 20, 2019.

Womply’s purpose for conducting the analysis was to put into numbers how COVID-19 is impacting local businesses across the country. Their data science team is continuing to conduct daily data analyses of spending trends year after year from 1,600 local pet stores.

Here is what the study found for pet stores in New York:

Anxieties over “shelter in place” order appear to have started on March 8th, which saw a 49% increase in daily revenue.

Last week saw a dip in pet store spending on Wednesday (the 18th) with a 39% decrease in daily revenue before skyrocketing on Friday to +57% and +211% on Saturday.

For the full ongoing Womply analysis, click here.

