Social Security offices will close, phone and online services available

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Beginning Tuesday, March 17 Social Security offices will be closed. Those who need assistance will be able to speak with local office representatives and will also be able to access services online.
For Social Security assistance
- Utilize Social Security’s website to apply for retirement, disability, and Medicare benefits, check the status of an application or appeal, request a replacement Social Security card (in most areas), print a benefit verification letter, and more. Check here for frequently asked questions.
- If people need to speak to a representative they should check the field office locator for specific information about how to contact a local office directly. Local offices will be able to provide critical services to help people apply for benefits, answer questions, and provide other services.
- If people already have an in-office appointment scheduled, the appointment will be conducted over the phone instead. People with a hearing scheduled will receive a phone call discussing alternatives for continuing the hearing, including offering a telephonic hearing. The call may come from a private number.
- If people cannot complete their Social Security business online, call 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778). More information about Social Security’s automated line can be found here.
