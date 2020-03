ALBANY, N.Y.(NEWS10) Social distancing? No problem! In efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus, First Church in Albany will host their Drive-In worship service starting on March 22nd.

The service is held on Sundays at 10:30 am on their Pearl Street lot. First Church conducted its first drive-in worship service in 1974.

The option is usually offered during the summer months. Due to the spread, the church decided to start earlier.