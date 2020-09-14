Social Dilemma: Would you sign this wedding waiver?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Monday’s TRY Social Dilemma has to do with whether or not it is okay to ask guests to sign a personal liability waiver in order to attend a wedding. Here is what Susan had to say in her email:

Jaime, have I got a story for you. We were invited to my brothers step daughters wedding on Sept 18.. She was going to have it at the Mountain Top In in Vermont. We booked a room for 2 nights at $235/night. Due to the virus it is cancelled and relocated at their friends back yard. We got a card in the mail stating the change along with a waiver to sign stating the house owner is not responsible for any accident or damage. Basically if anyone gets hurt, it’s not the homeowners fault, and if anything gets broken or damaged it’s the responsibility of the guest who broke something to pay for it, and most importantly if you get Covid, it’s your own fault. I, along with my sister refused to sign this waiver, and are now uninvited. Isn’t that what homeowners insurance is for? Well it caused a huge rift in my family. I’d like your thoughts and opinion on this in your social dilemma. Thanks, Susan.

Jaime says, “Wow, well, personally I probably wouldn’t go to the wedding because I wouldn’t want to be in a group of people, especially since I wouldn’t know all of them. I would send love and a gift, but just not go. But in terms of the waiver. I wouldn’t want to sign it either. Though in these times I understand why they wrote it up. What if someone brings COVID to the wedding? Would the homeowner be responsible for that? Could they be sued? It’s a tough one.”

Would you sign the waiver? Would you go to the wedding? Susan is not. What about you?

