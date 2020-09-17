Social Dilemma-Would you keep the money or bring it back?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s TRY Social Dilemma came from Baker. This is his email:

Hi Jaime. This is a big social dilemma. It’s been weighing on my mind for days. Help me out. Keep in mind that with this year being what it’s been, I could really use extra money. Okay this is what happened. I was at the grocery store Sunday night. I bought yogurt, a dozen eggs, and water. I gave the cashier 20 bucks and received over 30 bucks in change. I didn’t realize this until I was home. Do I take it back or do I just say woo hoo and be happy? I know the correct thing to tell you is that I took it back and I’m a good person but sometimes you just got to be bad. You always say your show is a non judgement zone. So, what do I do? Thanks Jaime. Baker

Baker Well, it is a no judgement zone here. And it sounds like it was an honest mistake. For me, I couldn’t take the guilt of keeping it. I worked as a cashier once, and I know that they blame you when your drawer is short. I’m sure it’s different now than it was 30 years ago, but still, I couldn’t take worrying about the person who made the mistake. What do you think? What’s your advice for Baker? What would you do in this situation? Please let me know on the TRY Facebook page.

