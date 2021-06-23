98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Would You Go To An Adult Slumber Party?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Wednesday’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Lisa. She wants to know if she should go to this type of party.

Hi Jaime. I was just invited to a party, and it’s a kind of party I have never heard of. My friend is turning 50, and she’s having an “adult slumber party.” I’ve never even heard of this before. Apparently there will be six of us, all women, and the party will start at dinnertime going out to eat, and then we’ll head back to her house for the slumber party. I really don’t know what to expect. Every time I bring it up, she says “you’ll love it, it’s going to be fun” and leaves it at that. It sounds like it could be fun, but I’m also worried because I’ve never done anything like this. Is this a thing? Do you or does anyone else know about adult slumber parties? Should I just go out to dinner, and then head home, or should I go for it? It’s been a looooong time since I’ve had a slumber party. Thanks for your help with this. I’m hoping someone can give me some good info. Take care ~ Lisa.

Well, I think it sounds like a blast. We used to do it when we were in our early 20’s, but I haven’t been to an adult slumber party since then, but I would go. Who says you can’t have fun once you’re 50. I love that Lisa’s friend is having this kind of party.

What do you think? Does it sound strange to you, or would you be up for an adult slumber party too? Let’s help Lisa out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.