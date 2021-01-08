Social Dilemma-Would you go back in a store to save three bucks?

Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Lauren. It’s about saving money…or not. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime and happy New Year.

I was doing some shopping the other day and something came up between me and my husband and we knew we had to come to you with it. I found something on the Target app that they had in my local store. So I ran in and got it. But when I came out and checked the app again, I realized that they had overcharged me by $3.25 because they’re supposed to match their online price.

So of course I wanted to head back into the store and get my three dollars, but my husband was having a fit. He said it wasn’t worth risking the store again, or the inconvenience of having to wait in line for three lousy bucks. I strongly disagreed and went inside and got my money with no problem. The Target folks were great. When I was telling a friend of mine about it, she agreed with my husband. She said it wasn’t worth going back into a store for anything less than ten dollars.

I couldn’t believe it. I’ll happily take any penny I can get, especially these days. So we thought we should bring it to you. Would you have gone back in for the $3.25? Would it be worth it? Or are you more like my friend and hubby who say, nope three bucks isn’t worth the inconvenience. Thanks Jaime. We love listening every morning.

Lauren