Social Dilemma: Would you end a friendship over an unpaid debt?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Tuesday’s TRY social dilemma is a tough one. It has to do with money and friendship.

Good morning Jaime, My name is Alana and I want you to know I’m such huge fan of your show, I feel like you’re a good friend. I’m emailing you for some advice if you have a few minutes. A few months ago I lent a single mom friend of mine $200 that she said she needed to pay for her child’s school supplies. She didn’t want her child to be left out and wanted to make sure he had everything he needed in the world of Covid. Well since then I’ve seen that she bought a new Coach bag and a had her hair cut and colored. Meanwhile she hasn’t reached out to me at all to pay me back. I’m wondering if I should reach out to her or just end our once really great friendship by never talking to her again? I thought un-friending her on Facebook and Instagram would let her know I’m not happy with her but I honestly don’t know what to do. I’m hurt and confused. Any suggestions? Thank you so much Jaime, ~ Alana.

Jaime said, “Well, for me, I learned a long time ago, never let someone borrow money unless you expect not to get it back. So for me, if a friend needs to borrow money, and I can afford to do it, then I will do it, with hopes I get it back, but with no expectation that it will come back to me. I wouldn’t end a friendship over cash. But I would talk with her and ask her if she has any intention of paying back the money.”

What do you think? How should Alana handle this?

