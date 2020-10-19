Social Dilemma: With theaters reopening, will you go to the movies?

FILE – In this Friday, July 31, 2020, file photo, a worker of PVR cinemas, a multiplex cinema chain, sanitizes a theater during a press preview to show their preparedness to handle the COVID-19 pandemic in New Delhi, India. After seven months of total blackout, cinemas reopened Thursday, Oct. 15, in several parts of India with few older titles on the marquee and shows limited to half the capacity. The reopening of movie theaters comes at a time when India’s confirmed coronavirus tally surpassed 7.3 million. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Monday’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came about after Jaime received several emails over the weekend about movie theaters reopening here in NYS. Emails from Jackie, Bryan and Kent all basically had the same theme.

“Now that movie theaters are set to reopen this Friday in NYS, do you feel safe going to see a movie?”

“Jackie and Bryan said they can’t wait and will be first in line when the doors reopen. Kent on the other hand said he won’t go to the movies until there is some kind of vaccine or treatment for COVID-19. Right now, I’m probably more in line with Kent. I don’t feel ready to go back to the movies, though I would LOVE to. Going to the movies is one of my favorite things to do, but I just want to make sure it’s safe before I sit in a room with strangers for two hours in the midst of COVID,” said Jaime.

So what about you? Will you head back to the movies when they reopen this weekend? Or will you wait to see how it all goes first?

Let us know on the NEWS10 Facebook page or let Jaime know on the TRY Facebook page.

