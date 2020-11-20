Social Dilemma: Will you have less than 10 people for your Thanksgiving?

Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Brock. Here’s his email:

Hey Jaime.

My family and I love listening every morning. We’re having a big disagreement with some friends and I thought we could bring it to you. We plan on having our normal Thanksgiving dinner. That means about 19 people which includes siblings, spouses, kids and more. We have all decided that we are not going to let COVID take our holiday from us.

We are all being careful and think we’ll be fine. My friends, who also usually attend, are not coming, and they are so mad at us for having the meal at all. They are worried about all of us and say that’s why they’re angry. I say we can make up our own mind. Now, my buddies and I have been in each others bubble since this began, but now they’re saying they won’t come around us for at least two weeks after Thanksgiving. I don’t get it. It’s a holiday of love and thanks. We want to be with our family and friends. What do you think? How are you celebrating?

Thanks Jaime

Brock