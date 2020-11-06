Social Dilemma: Which Reese’s is better – Regular, Egg, Pumpkin or Tree?

I just love today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma because it’s fun and perfect for a Friday. Here’s the email I received.

Hi Jaime, My friends and I continue to have heated discussions about this topic and we thought, who better to come to then you for the answer. We are arguing over, wait for it, the best shape of peanut butter cup! Is it the regular Reese’s, The Easter Egg, The Halloween Pumpkin or the Christmas Tree? I think the Easter Egg gives you the best peanut butter to chocolate ratio, but my friends believe it’s the Christmas tree all the way. So what do you think? Do you stick with original? Do you stock up on any one of the particular holiday versions? Help us settle this discussion once and for all! What is the best shape of Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup? Thanks Jaime! We think you’re great and we are loving the Christmas music! Sarah (and Connie and Mary)

Well I think this is a great dilemma! For me, I am a traditionalist and I love the regular one, though I have been known to buy the Big Cup from time to time. That being said, around the holidays, since they have the special shapes right on the counter when you check out, I will always eat them! But for me, I’ll stick with regular. What about you? What do you think is the best shape? Let’s help Sarah and her friends out at the TRY Facebook page.

