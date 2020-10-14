Social Dilemma: What counts as visiting a state?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Wednesday’s Social Dilemma came From LisaAnn. This is her email.
Hi Jaime,
My coworkers and I knew we had to come to you after a conversation we were having during one our zoom calls. We were talking about where in the United States we’ve traveled to, you know, what states, and how many overall. As we were going through our lists, suddenly there were certain rules being put into place. For instance, I counted Illinois because I had a layover at O’Hare Airport in Chicago. But several of my coworkers said that didn’t count because I was only at the airport. But I say I was still in that state!! I just didn’t happen to leave the airport, but I was there for three hours! Others were saying it doesn’t count unless you slept in the State. And even others said driving through the state to get somewhere else doesn’t count. I disagree 100% with all of that. I say if you have stepped foot in the state or driven in the State then you have been in the State. All that being said, I have been, by my rules, in 32 States, plus Washington D.C. What do you think? How do you decide if you’ve visited a State? Do you go by my rules, or do you follow the rules of my coworkers? I can’t wait to hear what everyone thinks.
Thanks so much, we all listen everyday,
~ LisaAnn.
Jaime said, “Well, I am with LisaAnn one hundred percent. In fact we’ve had this discussion at our office before. I say if you have stepped foot in the state, than it counts as visiting the state. But like LisaAnn’s coworkers, some of my colleagues disagree as well.”
So what do you think? How do you count whether or not you’ve visited a state?
Let us know on the NEWS10 Facebook page or let Jaime know on the TRY Facebook page.
LATEST STORIES
- Day 3 of Supreme Court confirmation hearings: Amy Coney Barrett returns for final round of questioning
- Biden, Trump to hold competing town halls Thursday
- Women’s Health: Targeted Breast Cancer Treatment
- Girl who died of dehydration was forced to jump on trampoline in heat, police say
- Amazon Prime Day not done yet: Top deals to snag on day Two