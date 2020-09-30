Social Dilemma: Socks with sandals or summer slip ons, fall fashion faux pas or ok?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Wednesday’s TRY Social dilemma has to do with fall fashion. Check it out.

Hi Jaime, My name is Nicole and my husband and I are both really big fans of your show…we listen every morning together so I need your help telling him something during the show. Can you please just say, “Mark, socks and sandals are never stylish so please stop wearing them together.” All of a sudden, a few weeks ago he told me that you can wear socks with sandals now. He said it’s now in-style for guys to do so. I told him it will never be in style and it will never look good on him or anybody else. He disagrees and is now wearing them together all the time and it’s embarrassing. I love him but this has to stop, please help! ~ Nicole

Jaime said, “Well, no one more than me wishes that wearing socks with sandal or other summer shoes was fashionable. I love love love my summer slip ons but the truth is, they look horrible with socks. And I’m not a big fan of socks with sandals either. I was always told that was a big no no. But I also don’t like to judge so what the heck do I know. I wear t shirts and jeans most of the time.”

So what do you think? Are sandals and socks okay to wear these days?

Let us know on the NEWS10 Facebook page or let Jaime know on the TRY Facebook page.

LATEST STORIES