Social Dilemma: Should all colleges just close right now?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today's social dilemma came from Lisa Ann.

Hi Jaime. I really enjoy your dilemmas every day, but I have a serious one and I hope you’ll be able to talk about it. I have a son who is going to college in the area. I don’t want to say which one, but it’s here in the Capital District. He begged me to let him go to the school, stay on campus with his friends and learn in person instead of virtually. He is a responsible kid, so I said yes. But I found out that he was at a party on campus and is now facing self quarantine for two weeks because of it. As I’m typing this, I see that schools all over are dealing with this problem, Siena, SUNY, and more. After thinking more about it, I think colleges should just close now and go to virtual learning. I think it’s too much to ask that these kids not party. We all remember being that age, and we weren’t thinking about the consequences of our actions, We ALL thought we were indestructible. I think it’s in our nature when we’re young to push the boundaries. We all did it. Unfortunately, there wasn’t a pandemic happening when we were in college. So I believe that all colleges should just close now before things get even worse, and they will as the weather gets colder. What do you think? Again, I hope you’ll talk about this. Thanks Jaime Sarah

Well, I hate to say it, but I agree with Sarah. I think it’s hard for college kids to not want to get together and party. It’s part of the college experience. And I agree with her. When I think of some of the stupid things I did when I was that age, well, let’s just say I’m blessed and lucky to be here. So yeah, I think it’s time for the adults to step in and close it down. But that’s just me. What do you think? Let me know on the TRY Facebook page.

