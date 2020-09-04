Social Dilemma: Should a mom be able to be with their child at the dentist?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Friday’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma has to do with parenting. Here’s the email Jaime received:

Hi Jaime, I love your social dilemmas and I have one. At least I think I do. Please tell me if I’m overreacting. My daughter who is 17 had a dental appointment today for her 6-month cleaning / checkup. They refused to allow me to go in with my daughter, I had to wait outside. I explained she is a minor and should not be examined without me. They felt if there were any questions or problems, they would come outside to speak to me. 7 or 17 years old, to me does not make a difference. There are a lot of crazy and disturbed people out there and even a 17-year-old is just as vulnerable as a 7-year-old. I understand she will be 18 in a few months, but she did not feel comfortable. What would you do? Am I overreacting? Thanks Jaime ~ Carol.

Jaime says, “I think this is a tough one. I do think 17 is old enough to go to the dentist without your mom, BUT if Carol’s daughter really did want her mom in the room with her, than I think she should be able to be in there. 17 is still a minor. I don’t know if there’s a medical reason why the mom couldn’t be in the room, but I doubt it. So again, if Carol’s daughter really wanted her mom with her, then the dentist should have allowed it.”

What do you think?

