Social Dilemma: Is the designated driver responsible for car damage?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Wednesday’s TRY social dilemma came from Dan and it’s about helping out a friend…..or is it? Here’s Dan’s email: 

I’m ticked off at a friend of mine, but I don’t want this problem to blow up and ruin our friendship. Here’s what happened. I went on a quick road trip with him and some friends last week and I was the designated driver after dinner, driving my buddy’s car. Well, I managed to back my friend’s car into a trailer and messed up his bumper. Turns out it’s going to cost $800 to fix it. He’s telling me I have to cover that cost. I say I was doing him a favor by being the DD. What do you think? Am I responsible to pay for it, even if he has insurance? Do I have to pay for his deductible? He says yes to all of the above, but I think it should be his issue because he had too many drinks to drive. Hope you can help me out with this.

Jaime said, “Hmm, it is a tough one I think. I don’t think Dan is responsible for paying for the full damage. I don’t even think he’s responsible for paying for the deductible. I do think he should offer up some money though to help out his buddy since he was driving. But that’s just my take.”

