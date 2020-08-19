Social Dilemma: Is outdoor learning practical?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As schools try to find ways to keep students safe, many are considering taking the classroom outside. Some believe this will provide a safer environment, since transmission is less likely outdoors.

There’s a long tradition of outdoor learning, including open air lectures by Aristotle and ancient philosophers.

But is it practical for students? And do schools have the money to build the infrastructure?

A lot of education experts have come out in support for outdoor classes.

“Our experience is that when kids are outside and when they’re really immersed in nature and understanding how our planet works, that they’re much more grounded,” Golestan Education Founding Director Yalda Modabber said.

Outdoor learning is also cheaper than overhauling indoor classes. Schools wouldn’t have to invest in plastic dividers or update ventilation systems.

Even Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has come out in support of the idea.

“If you could have recreational periods where you have children that are separated by six feet or more and keep them outside as much as possible, that would really be preferable,” Dr. Fauci said.

