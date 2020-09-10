Social Dilemma – Is It Too Early To Decorate For Halloween?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s social dilemma comes from Rayna. I can relate to her neighbor. Here’s her email:
Hey there Jaime. My neighbor across the street, in his boredom and free time, has decided to get a real early jump start on decorating for Halloween. He started over a week ago and chips away at it every day. It kind of goes without saying that it is rather creepy. I appreciate the creativity, but some of his decorations include sound effects and strange lighting and it’s near exhausting at this point. Is it rude for me to tell him to chill out for another few weeks? Or is it none of my business and should I just live with it? What would you do? Help me out, I’m already tired of Halloween and it’s still over a month away. Thanks so muchRayna
WOW… I thought I was bad with putting up decorations early and then leaving them up long past the holiday, but this beats even me. Halloween is well over a month away. I respect his decision to want to decorate, but even I think it’s a little early. Unless it’s not??? Maybe I should be putting up my decorations now? What do you think? Is it too early for Halloween decorations? Should Rayna confront her neighbor? Or should she just deal with it? Let me know what you think on the TRY Facebook page.
