Social Dilemma: Is it stealing if you eat apples while picking them?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s TRY social dilemma came from Carrie. Here’s her email:

Hey Jaime. Here’s a social dilemma for you. I went apple picking with my family and some friends last weekend. We had a great time together, but one of my friends called me out for something. Whenever we go apple picking, we always grab one or two off the tree and eat it while we’re walking around. We get a taste for them and it helps us decide which apples to get. However my friend said that is stealing. She said they weigh the apples, and the fact is, I ate an apple or two that didn’t get weighed and paid for. I always thought that farms assumed people would pick and eat along the way so they work that into the cost. So have I been stealing all these years or do you think it’s okay? I don’t think it’s a big deal. Thanks Jaime, love listening everyday Carrie

Well, I have picked and eaten apples as I’ve gone apple picking, but I when I remember to do it, I’ll ask ahead of time to see if it’s okay. Most of the time they say it’s fine and they expect it but a couple of times, they added on half of pound to my weight to cover what I ate. I’m okay with that. So what do you think? Is it stealing to pick and eat apples along the way, or is it just part of the deal? Let me know on the TRY Facebook page.

LATEST STORIES