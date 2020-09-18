Social Dilemma – Is it okay to wear glasses just for fashion?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s TRY Social Dilemma is an interesting one. I have a friend who used to do this too. I never really understood why. Here’s the email I received

Hi Jaime. I’m having a dilemma with my daughter and I thought, since we listen to you and your social dilemmas, maybe you and your listeners could help us. My daughter who is 19 has perfect vision. 20/20. However, she still likes to wear glasses for fashion. Not sunglasses mind you, just regular glasses with just glass in them.

I keep telling her I think it’s the wrong thing to do, like wearing a cast on your arm if you don’t have a broken arm. She thinks it’s nothing like that and it’s just a fashion statement, and if anyone asks, she tells them she’s just wearing them because she likes how they look. I think it’s disrespectful to people who do wear glasses. We’re coming to you for help, so if you could please help, we’d appreciate it.

Thank you so much, we really enjoy listening to you every morning!

