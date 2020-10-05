Social Dilemma: Is it okay to taste grapes before you buy them?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Monday’s Social Dilemma is about grocery shopping. Here’s Tanya’s email:

Hi Jaime. Apparently this topic is a dilemma thought I never thought it was but after talking about it with a friend, we had to come to you. I was doing my once-a-week grocery shopping and I was buying some fruit. I wanted to get some grapes, so of course, I pulled my mask down and taste tested one or two in the bag, and when I found out they were sweet, I bought the bag. Simple. I’ve been doing it for years. Well yesterday a friend of mine told me it was gross and I shouldn’t be doing it. I said the bags are open and I thought that was the reason why. She said that is not the reason, the reason is to take out some or put more in depending on how much you want to buy. I never thought it was a big deal. But she said that you wouldn’t do it with a plum or blueberries. She had a point, but I believe grapes are different. I will continue to try them before I buy them. What do you think? Is it okay to try out the grapes before you buy them to make sure they’re sweet. Thanks Jaime ~ Tanya.

Jaime said, “Well, I’d be lying if I told you that I’ve never done it, but I certainly haven’t done it since Covid began. It feels really wrong to me now so I guess I lean more with Tanya’s friend.”

What about you? Do you taste test the grapes before you buy them? Let us know on the NEWS10 Facebook page or let Jaime know on the TRY Facebook page.

