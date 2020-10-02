Social Dilemma – Is it okay to talk politics at work

Today’s TRY Social Dilemma came from Barbara. It has to do politics. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime. I have a dilemma and I’m hoping you can help me out with this. I’ve been working from home since Covid came about back in March. I don’t mind it, but I do mind not seeing people in person. It seems like I’m on ten different zoom calls every day. And that would be okay, but inevitably they always end up with a conversation about politics and the election, especially since the debate the other night. I have no desire to talk about politics with my coworkers. Heck I barely talk politics with my friends. I find that no matter what someone gets upset and the conversation often goes off the rails. I keep saying I don’t think it’s appropriate to talk about politics at work, but most coworkers disagree with me. So what do you think? Do you talk politics with your coworkers? Do you think it’s okay? Thanks Jaime Barbara

I’m with Barbara. I have no desire to talk politics with my coworkers. I believe at this point, most people know who they are going to vote for so why discuss it, especially with the way things are now. Plus while I have great relationships with all my coworkers, politics is one of those things that I believe should be off limits at the “office.” What do you think? Is Barbara being too sensitive? Let me know on the TRY Facebook page.