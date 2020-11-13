Social Dilemma: Is it okay to leave your grocery cart near your parking spot

FILE – In this Tuesday, March 17, 2020 file photo, a lone shopping cart sits in an empty parking lot near a shopping mall closed due to coronavirus concerns in Pottsville, Pa. The temporary $300-a-week unemployment insurance boost implemented by President Donald Trump is about to end, with no extension in sight. The Federal Emergency Management Agency said Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020 in an email to The Associated Press that it has distributed $30 billion of the $44 billion it had set aside for the benefit. (Jacqueline Dormer/Republican-Herald via AP)

Today’s 98.3 TRY social dilemma came from a couple who apparently have had this argument since COVID began. Here’s the email.

Hi Jaime, I wanted to know if you could use this as your social dilemma. I have this argument with my husband Jake (and yes that’s his real name, I want everyone to know who he is) every time we go shopping together now. When we come out to our car with our groceries, and after we’ve loaded up our car, I always go to bring the shopping cart back to the little cart area. My husband now says I’m wasting my time. He thinks it’s just fine to leave the carts near the front of the car where you’ve parked your car in this time of COVID. He says as long as you make sure it’s not in a parking spot and not touching someone’s car, it’s fine because stores are paying people to come out and get the carts and sanitize them before putting them back to the front of the store. I think it’s dangerous to leave them in the parking lot. And they should be in the little cart area whether they’re sanitizing or not. We’ll be listening. Thank you so much! Love your show and the Christmas music Annie

Wow, well, I’m a big believer in always returning the cart to the little cart corral or to the front of the store whichever is closest. I always did it before and I of course, I do it now in the time of COVID. I even sanitize the handle of the cart with my little bottle of alcohol that i carry with me.

I’ve never talked to a store employee who gets the carts, but I doubt they want to have to go all around the parking lot to get carts. So I say always bring it back. What do you think? Do you agree with Jake or with Annie? Let me know on the TRY Facebook page.